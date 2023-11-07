GCSC ranked as one of the best colleges for Veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Gulf Coast State College has been recognized as one of the best colleges for Veterans in the Military Times “Best for Vets: Colleges 2023″ report.

According to GCSC, the rankings by Military Times are designed to help military and veteran students pick a school that is right for them.

Hundreds of colleges and universities were surveyed from across the country on their policies related to military and veteran students, academic outcomes, and military-supportive cultures among other factors. Including innovative approaches for supporting student veterans, tutoring, and mentorship opportunities.

“Gulf Coast State College is committed to supporting those who have served our country,” said Glen McDonald, President of Gulf Coast State College. “We recognize the unique challenges that veterans and their families face, and we strive to provide them with the resources, support, and opportunities they need to thrive academically.”

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.