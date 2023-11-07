Jackson County issues burn ban amid ongoing area drought

Burn ban in effect
Burn ban in effect(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County has joined the number of panhandle counties that has issued a burn ban in light of escalating fire hazards.

The ban starts Tuesday, November 7th and will continue until further notice. The ban prohibits the use of fireworks, open air burning and burning waste. It also prohibits the irresponsible disposing of smoking materials.

However, the use of charcoal and gas grills is still allowed for outdoor cooking, as long as safety measures are followed.

This comes after the recommendation of the Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Brunner was adopted by the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners.

The burn ban will remain in effect until it is formally lifted.

