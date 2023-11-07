Monday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/mainly cirrus clouds passing overhead. Lows will drop into the upper 40s inland and mid to upper 50s at the coast. On Tuesday skies will be sunny w/highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be South at 5 mph in the afternoon. The increase in moisture will lead fog Wednesday morning. As we head through the rest of the week highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain chances creep back into the forecast by the weekend, but right now those chances remain quite iffy.

In the tropics we have no areas of interest in the Atlantic. The next name on the list is Vince.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

