More sunshine ahead

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite some upper level clouds cruising by our southern sky. They’ll continue to drift southeast and plenty of sunshine returns to our skies today.

Temperatures are cool out the door early on. Early morning commuters before 9am will want a light jacket. But be sure the outer layer can be shed as we’ll certainly find some warmth through the day ahead. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s by mid-morning and you’ll be able to shed the jacket by late morning with 70s on the way for the midday. Highs today top out near 80 give or take a few degrees from the coast to inland.

Onshore winds take over this afternoon, like yesterday, pumping in a bit more moisture from the Gulf. Dew points will move into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on the coast to the low 50s inland. Temperatures will cool to the dew point overnight creating patchy fog for Wednesday morning. In fact, fog will be a likely case for the next several mornings, becoming more pervasive Thursday and Friday mornings. The fog clears through the morning but adds to a bit more clouds into our skies.

With the added moisture, we’ll also see some fair weather clouds returning tomorrow afternoon and thickening up into the end of the week as a weak cold front approaches. Rain chances pick up Friday night, especially in our Western Counties, west of Hwy331. We’ll see some scattered activity into Saturday before rain chances diminish to a stray shower on Sunday under a mainly cloudy weekend. Rain totals look low as of now, maybe a quarter inch for those who see the rain on Saturday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with above average highs after a cool start. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has foggy mornings ahead followed by a gradual increase in cloud cover toward the end of the work week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in ATV accident in Santa Rosa County, Fla.
Teen dies in ATV accident, two others seriously injured
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
Westbound Interstate 10 in Walton County was reportedly shut down for more than an hour after a...
Single-car crash causes temporary I-10 shutdown
PCB city projects
Panama City Officials planning on traffic flow and pedestrian safety
Business owner accuses City Manager of illegal bidding practice
Local business sues City of Lynn Haven and City Manager

Latest News

More warm, sunny, and dry weather is in the forecast this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
More warm, sunny, and dry weather is in the forecast this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see plenty of sunshine today.
More sunshine for the early week
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast