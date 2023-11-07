More sunshine ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite some upper level clouds cruising by our southern sky. They’ll continue to drift southeast and plenty of sunshine returns to our skies today.

Temperatures are cool out the door early on. Early morning commuters before 9am will want a light jacket. But be sure the outer layer can be shed as we’ll certainly find some warmth through the day ahead. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s by mid-morning and you’ll be able to shed the jacket by late morning with 70s on the way for the midday. Highs today top out near 80 give or take a few degrees from the coast to inland.

Onshore winds take over this afternoon, like yesterday, pumping in a bit more moisture from the Gulf. Dew points will move into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on the coast to the low 50s inland. Temperatures will cool to the dew point overnight creating patchy fog for Wednesday morning. In fact, fog will be a likely case for the next several mornings, becoming more pervasive Thursday and Friday mornings. The fog clears through the morning but adds to a bit more clouds into our skies.

With the added moisture, we’ll also see some fair weather clouds returning tomorrow afternoon and thickening up into the end of the week as a weak cold front approaches. Rain chances pick up Friday night, especially in our Western Counties, west of Hwy331. We’ll see some scattered activity into Saturday before rain chances diminish to a stray shower on Sunday under a mainly cloudy weekend. Rain totals look low as of now, maybe a quarter inch for those who see the rain on Saturday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with above average highs after a cool start. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has foggy mornings ahead followed by a gradual increase in cloud cover toward the end of the work week.

