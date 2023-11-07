New online crime reporting system in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -There is now a new way to report certain crimes like scams or animal complaints in Walton County.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office recently launched its new Desk Officer Reporting System. People can now go online to report the following crimes:

Animal Complaints Mail Theft

Harassing Phone Calls Misdemeanor Thefts

Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card Narcotics Tips

Identify Theft Shoplifting (Retail Theft)

Illegal Dumping Scams

Lost/Missing Property Traffic Complaints

Lost/Stolen License Plates Supplement Reports

Sheriff’s office staff told NewsChannel 7 they are constantly looking for ways to make things like reporting crime more convenient for both the community and their deputies.

”One of the things at the sheriff’s office is that we are very proactive in adapting to, whether it’s an app or it’s a new 911 system- whatever makes it more convenient, and it helps our citizens,” WCSO Administrative Sergeant Jennifer Fannin said.

Fannin added the system should not be used for emergencies, or if a crime is actively happening. In those cases, please call 911.

The system is available on the Walton County Sheriff’s Office website. It is also available in Spanish.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.