New online crime reporting system in Walton County

There is now a new way to report certain crimes like scams or animal complaints in Walton County.
There is now a new way to report certain crimes like scams or animal complaints in Walton County.(WJHG)
By Claire Jones
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -There is now a new way to report certain crimes like scams or animal complaints in Walton County.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office recently launched its new Desk Officer Reporting System. People can now go online to report the following crimes:

  • Animal Complaints Mail Theft
  • Harassing Phone Calls Misdemeanor Thefts
  • Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card Narcotics Tips
  • Identify Theft Shoplifting (Retail Theft)
  • Illegal Dumping Scams
  • Lost/Missing Property Traffic Complaints
  • Lost/Stolen License Plates Supplement Reports

Sheriff’s office staff told NewsChannel 7 they are constantly looking for ways to make things like reporting crime more convenient for both the community and their deputies.

”One of the things at the sheriff’s office is that we are very proactive in adapting to, whether it’s an app or it’s a new 911 system- whatever makes it more convenient, and it helps our citizens,” WCSO Administrative Sergeant Jennifer Fannin said.

Fannin added the system should not be used for emergencies, or if a crime is actively happening. In those cases, please call 911.

The system is available on the Walton County Sheriff’s Office website. It is also available in Spanish.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in ATV accident in Santa Rosa County, Fla.
Teen dies in ATV accident, two others seriously injured
Westbound Interstate 10 in Walton County was reportedly shut down for more than an hour after a...
Single-car crash causes temporary I-10 shutdown
S.R. 4 was reportedly shut down for an extended period of time for the crash investigation and...
Three people injured in Okaloosa County multi-car crash
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
PCB city projects
Panama City Officials planning on traffic flow and pedestrian safety

Latest News

Food Insecurity
Bay County families dealing with food insecurity
Tyndall Air Force Base currently has eight F-35 Lightening II Jets. It's expected to get more...
Tyndall’s 325th Fighter Wing hosts F-35 Arrival Ceremony
More warm, sunny, and dry weather is in the forecast this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
ELECTION MEET AND GREET PREVIEW
Election meet and greet preview