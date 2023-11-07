Open Enrollment Community Health Outreach

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Aiming to make a bigger impact in Bay County and all of North Florida, John Douglas Insurance is offering the opportunity to learn more about your health care options at their Open Enrollment Community Health Outreach Event.

During this open enrollment period, the event is taking place at the Walmart Supercenter at 513 W. 23rd St. Free and open to the public, anyone is welcome to stop by and explore the options best individually suited through their low-cost, high value health insurance solutions.

This event will also include a mobile clinic provided by PanCare. Services available include free blood pressure screenings, simple medication refills, basic wellness exams, and answers to basic wellness questions.

For more information regarding the event, please reach out to Janet Fortune with John Douglas Insurance at 850-769-7785 or via email at janet@jdiblue.com.

