PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Get into the Christmas spirit early with the Panama City Youth Orchestra.

The group will be hosting a free concert on November 16th at 7 p.m. at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Panama City.

While it is a free event donations are accepted.

For more information watch the attached interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.