Parents Against Predators Workshop Underway

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Parents Against Predators workshop is making its big return.

Bay District Schools has partnered with the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors and others to offer an event that will highlight internet safety in an effort to protect children from online threats.

Panama City Beach police chief J.R. Talamantez will be facilitating the workshop. He said the event is important for both kids and adults.

“The fact is that when you carry around a cellphone you carry around the possibility of having the world of strangers in your pocket,” Talamantez said. “Giving your kid unrestricted access to the internet is serving them up to predators on a silver platter.”

Parents will learn signs, tips, tools and indicators to be on the lookout for.

Officials say as companies continue to release new technology it’s important for parents to be aware of the parental restrictions that are available to keep their kids safe.

“Everyday technology gets more and more advanced and as law enforcement professionals we see the negative aspects of that in regard to how criminals utilize that advancement of technology to victimize kids,” the police chief said. “We want to bridge the gap between what the bad guys know and what the parents know in order for them to make better and more informed decisions when parenting their kids.”

The event will be inside the Rutherford High School cafeteria located at 1000 School Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401 Wednesday. A complimentary dinner is set for 5:30 p.m. The workshop kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Parents are encouraged to bring their teens as sessions are available for students in grades 6 through 12.

Childcare services will be offered for kids in grades k through 5.

