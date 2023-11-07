Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The moisture is on the increase over NWFL and for tonight that will mean the development of some fog over our area. The fog will be densest near sunrise and could be down to 1/2-1 mile. Lows tonight will be mainly in the 50s. On Wednesday skies will be sunny w/highs in the low 80s. Winds will turn SW at 5-10 mph. The fog continues Thursday AM with highs on Thursday near 80. Rain chances will be in the forecast Friday thru Sunday, but as of now rain chances will be low.

The tropics are quiet with no areas of concern.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in ATV accident in Santa Rosa County, Fla.
Teen dies in ATV accident, two others seriously injured
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested Tuesday morning.
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested
Business owner accuses City Manager of illegal bidding practice
Local business sues City of Lynn Haven and City Manager
Westbound Interstate 10 in Walton County was reportedly shut down for more than an hour after a...
Single-car crash causes temporary I-10 shutdown

Latest News

The rain stay away for now, but could creep in this weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing today's forecast for NWFL.
More sunshine ahead
More warm, sunny, and dry weather is in the forecast this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
More warm, sunny, and dry weather is in the forecast this week.
Monday Evening Forecast