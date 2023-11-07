Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The moisture is on the increase over NWFL and for tonight that will mean the development of some fog over our area. The fog will be densest near sunrise and could be down to 1/2-1 mile. Lows tonight will be mainly in the 50s. On Wednesday skies will be sunny w/highs in the low 80s. Winds will turn SW at 5-10 mph. The fog continues Thursday AM with highs on Thursday near 80. Rain chances will be in the forecast Friday thru Sunday, but as of now rain chances will be low.

The tropics are quiet with no areas of concern.

