Tyndall’s 325th Fighter Wing hosts F-35 Arrival Ceremony

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rebuild of Tyndall Air Force Base is beginning to come to life. Tyndall’s 325th Fighter Wing celebrated the milestone Monday morning by hosting an F-35 Arrival Ceremony.

“First, I want to start off by saying thank you,” Brig. Gen. Brian Laidlaw said. “This is our opportunity as a base to say thank you to all of the people who had a hand in making today happen. From our partners at Lockheed Martin to our leaders in uniform, to our leaders in our civilian population downtown, our political leaders, and all of the people.”

The base has eight F-35 Lightening II Jets. The aircraft is one of the Air Force’s most powerful possessions.

“The F-35 is the most technologically advanced fighter jet that America or anyone has ever fielded,” Col. George Watkins, the commander of the 325th Fighter Wing at Tyndall Air Force Base, said. “The capabilities it brings with it; I wouldn’t want to go to combat without it.”

Watkins said around 10 pilots in the 325th Fighter Wing are training in them. However, more pilots are expected to use them every month.

“Ultimately, over the next few years, we’re going to have up to 78 aircraft, F-35s coming to Tyndall,” the commander said. “So, that’s three squadrons. Each squadron has about 26 aircraft with it.”

The new jets used at Tyndall will also be ready for combat. They won’t solely be used for training purposes.

“The difference here is we’re fully going to be on deployment rotations,” Watkins said. “So, our squadrons here will be ready to go to combat at a moment’s notice.”

It’s all about taking air power to the next level.

“It puts Tyndall Air Force Base right in the heat of the battle as we look out into the future,” Laidlaw said.

Air Force officials said the base should be completed around 2027. However, NewsChannel 7 was told work would continually be done to it afterward.

