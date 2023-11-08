850Strong Student of The Week Christian Reagan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Weeks 850Strong Student of the Week is Christian Reagan. Christian is an 8th grader at Bay Haven Charter Academy. He’s attended the school since he’s started school. Christian is the captain of the football and soccer team. He also runs track, and plays basketball. He has a 4.0 GPA and tutors his fellow teammates and classmates because he says, “Everyone deserves the oppoirtunity to learn.”

Congratulations Christian on being this weeks 850Strong Student of the Week!

