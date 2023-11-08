850Strong Student of The Week Christian Reagan

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Weeks 850Strong Student of the Week is Christian Reagan. Christian is an 8th grader at Bay Haven Charter Academy. He’s attended the school since he’s started school. Christian is the captain of the football and soccer team. He also runs track, and plays basketball. He has a 4.0 GPA and tutors his fellow teammates and classmates because he says, “Everyone deserves the oppoirtunity to learn.”

Congratulations Christian on being this weeks 850Strong Student of the Week!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested Tuesday morning.
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested
Teen dies in ATV accident in Santa Rosa County, Fla.
Teen dies in ATV accident, two others seriously injured
Business owner accuses City Manager of illegal bidding practice
Local business sues City of Lynn Haven and City Manager
$2000 of electronics purchased with stolen debit cards.
Stolen debit cards leads to two arrests

Latest News

Golden Apple Winner Jaclyn Gallagher
Golden Apple Jaclyn Gallagher
850Stong sotf
850Strong Student of The Week Lilyanna Hayward
Rachel Taylor of Callaway Elementary School is this week's 850Strong Student of the Week.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
Ryland Nunn is this week's 850Strong Student of the Week.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...