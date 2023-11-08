Bay County man sentenced to 85 years in prison for multiple offenses.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man who was found guilty of shooting a victim multiple times was sentenced on Tuesday to a total of 85 years in prison according to State Attorney Larry Basford.

Kelcey Frank Jones was found guilty of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Shooting into a Building on October 18.

On Tuesday, Jones faced sentencing on those charges as well as probation violation charges from earlier cases.

Circuit Court Judge Shannon Young Gay sentenced Jones to 15 years each on the VOP charges, to run consecutive to each other, or one after the other.

The defendant was sentenced to a minimum mandatory 25 years on the Aggravated Battery charge, also to run consecutive to the first two sentences.

In addition, due to evidence proving Jones is a habitual offender, Judge Gay ordered a 30-year sentence for Shooting into a Building. That sentence will run consecutive to all the other sentences, totaling 85 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.