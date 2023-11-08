Biomass dome set to open in Port Panama City

Biomass dome set to open in Port Panama City
By Austin Maida
Nov. 8, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Port Panama City celebrated the commissioning of the new Biomass Dome on Tuesday.

The dome will be home to biomass wood pellets and will provide ambient temperature, aeration, and fire suppression needed to hold the pellets until there is enough to ship.

“The wood pellets are very susceptible to water, water degrades them. It’s also very good for withstanding the heavy, higher wind loads of our area,” said Bill Perry, Project Principal with the Mott MacDonald firm.

Every day, a train load of pellets is delivered to Panama City, and when there’s enough to fill a ship, the ship takes the pellets to Europe.

There, the pellets are fired up by power plants to help generate power.

“This is clean energy. This is used for home energy and for generating electricity in the UK,” King said.

The dome’s completion also brings more local jobs along with it.

“The more tons of wood pellets move through the port, means more stevedore jobs for the port, more port authority personnel. It’s more opportunities for employment for the railroad since all of that moves by the Bayline [Railroad], it’s more timber being harvested, it’s more planting of pine trees,” Port Director Alex King said.

The project cost was estimated to be $16.4 million.

