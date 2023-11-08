Bozeman senior is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For Talia Trzaska, volleyball is much more than a game to here. It’s a way for Talia to be Talia, especially when it comes to bringing the energy. “I could express myself throughout it. Getting hype, once we get a big kill or something, the hype that everyone has.” Talia tells us. “Talia is, Talia’s a defensive specialist for us, plays right back for us.” says Bozeman volleyball head coach Sean Fields. “Great hands, moves really well, and you can tell when you watch her play she’s on that emotional roller coaster; when she’s up and going, she gets everybody going so, she’s a spark plug for sure.” As a Bozeman veteran, each day, whether practice or game, Talia’s goal was to take that emotion and infuse it throughout the entire Bucks lineup, to help everyone feel a little better, she says. “Just the way I try to, I try to bring everybody up, because you’re a team at the end of the day. So, you’ve just got to bring each other up and come together. You’ve just got to be a good friend to them and answer any questions they have and just give advice. And putting in the extra work was not something Talia only reserved for the court either. She knew taking it to the classroom would make life a little easier. “There’s no worry. I know I’m doing well in school so there’s just nothing to worry about when I’m out on the court... just worry free.” “You can tell, people that work, work.” adds coach Fields. “They work in the classroom, they work out of the classroom, they work on the court, it’s work ethic. That’s really important, if they’ve got it somewhere, they’ve got it everywhere for sure.” Now, Talia doesn’t quite know which career path she’s heading towards yet but she’s got a couple options. Both centered around making everybody else feel a little better, she says. “Either being a teacher, I just want to be a difference for kids like I’ve had teachers be the difference for me. Or a child psychologist. Everybody deserves to have somebody, I feel like, so I just want to be that person for someone.” News Channel 7′s Student of the Week is Sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

