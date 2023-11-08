Burn ban gets extended in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Recent wildfires are incentivizing Bay County Commissioners to extend a burn ban.

Commissioners said they don’t want to take any chances. They also want to protect firefighters.

The initial ban went into effect Nov. 2.

Burn bans are limited to one week. However, commissioners said they can be extended in seven-day increments if necessary.

Florida Forest Service officials said it’s important to take precautions during dry weather conditions.

“We have our cold fronts that are coming through with our cooler weather,” Forest Area Supervisor Wayne Rushing said. “It brings drier humidities. It brings higher winds. So, right now with the drought that we’re in, it’s necessary to look at what can we do to prevent someone from losing their personal property, or whatever that may be.”

Violating the ban can result in serious consequences. You could face a $500 fine or even jail time.

