Burn ban gets extended in Bay County

Bay County officials are extending a burn ban as a safety measure.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Recent wildfires are incentivizing Bay County Commissioners to extend a burn ban.

Commissioners said they don’t want to take any chances. They also want to protect firefighters.

The initial ban went into effect Nov. 2.

Burn bans are limited to one week. However, commissioners said they can be extended in seven-day increments if necessary.

Florida Forest Service officials said it’s important to take precautions during dry weather conditions.

“We have our cold fronts that are coming through with our cooler weather,” Forest Area Supervisor Wayne Rushing said. “It brings drier humidities. It brings higher winds. So, right now with the drought that we’re in, it’s necessary to look at what can we do to prevent someone from losing their personal property, or whatever that may be.”

Violating the ban can result in serious consequences. You could face a $500 fine or even jail time.

