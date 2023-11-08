Duplin Winery hosting bottle tree lighting party

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Duplin Winery is hosting a bottle tree lighting party for its heritage members on Thurs. Nov. 9 from 6-8 p.m. On Wed. Nov 8, Jonathan Fussell, the co-owner of Duplin, stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to talk about the event.

It will held at Duplin Winery and includes live music and two glasses of wine per person.

Duplin Winery is located at: 10101 Panama City Beach Pkwy Panama City Beach, Fla.

More details about the tree lighting party:

To buy tickets for the party, you must first become a heritage member. Once you sign up to become a member (online here or in person), tickets are $15. You will get two glasses of wine. The event also includes live music. To learn more about the tree lighting event and to get tickets, go here.

What is included with a heritage club membership?

Every three months, members get three bottles of wine, discounts on wine and products and a free wine tasting for the member and a guest along with a free glass of wine for a member and a guest any day the winery is open (closed on Sundays).

It is $52 for a membership. To learn more, go here.

Where can I learn more about Duplin?

To learn more about Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach, go here. It also has locations in Rose Hill, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC.

Duplin is hiring:

They are currently hiring for a variety of positions including bartenders, sales associates and more. If you’re interested in a job at Duplin, go here.

