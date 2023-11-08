Duplin Winery is hiring

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach is hiring.

The winery opened its doors in Bay County this summer. It is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The winery offers tastings, tours, shopping, and more.

If you are interested in applying for a position click here.

