Duplin Winery is hiring

Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach is hiring.
The winery opened its doors in Bay County this summer. It is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The winery offers tastings, tours, shopping, and more.
If you are interested in applying for a position click here.
To learn more information about the winery watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.
