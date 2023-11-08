Faces and Places of The Panhandle: Downtown Boxing Club

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Downtown Boxing Club is located across the street from History Class Brewing Company in Downtown Panama City. And it is a great way to relieve some stress. It’s also a good interactive way to drop some pounds going into the new year. In boxing, you don’t have to lift a ton of weight to feel the burn. Throwing punch combinations and body weight workouts are enough.

The head trainer said he keeps a smile on his face because he lets his anger out on the bags.

“Honestly for me if you ask anybody around town, I am always happy. Because it’s therapy.” said Quincy Chico Lavallais, Head trainer and Professional Boxer. “I get to punch stuff all day and not get in trouble or no consequences?”

The Downtown Boxing Club membership offers full access to the gym during their business hours, youth classes, and private lessons. The membership is one $100/month, and they offer sparring on Fridays to members.

