Fire station expansion coming to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The demand for more emergency services in Bay County is only growing as population numbers continue to rise. However, Bay County officials are working to find ways to meet that demand. Two new fire stations will be built in the county over the next couple of years.

“Both of these stations are going in areas where we have growth and are expecting more growth,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said. “So, the commission is trying to plan and work with our partners to put some facilities in place to be able to assist the citizens in that area and make sure we have coverage in EMS as well as fire.”

The West Bay Fire Station will be built on the northwest side of the county.

“The property is approximately midpoint between [Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport and Latitude Margaritaville,]” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said.

The St. Joe Company donated land to the county for the project. St. Joe will also build the station. County officials said the anticipated cost is around $2 million.

The overall goal is to expedite response times.

“The response is coming from Panama City Beach,” Bryant said. “So, this will shorten the response times.”

Another fire station is set to be built in Fountain.

“In Fountain, we have a fire station going in on S.R. 20 just east of U.S. 231,” Bryant said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is supposed to provide a $3,225,000 grant for the project.

The station will be part of the Fountain Community Complex.

“It will have parking,” Bryant said. “It will have a disaster staging area there. So, this will be a tremendous improvement for the Fountain community.”

The complex will also have enough room for a sheriff’s substation.

The West Bay Fire Station should be fully operational in late 2024. The Fountain Fire Station should be completed in early 2025.

