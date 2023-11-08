Get involved in giving with South Walton Fire District as holiday season begins

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is upon us, and what better way to get into the giving spirit than to get involved with local organizations and events benefitting people in our own communities.

Staff at South Walton Fire District have teamed up with multiple charities to address those needs in the area.

There is still time to donate canned and nonperishable food to the 2nd annual Heroes Against Hunger food drive. You can drop off those food items to any South Walton Fire District station. SWFD staff said the station that gets the most food donated wins a little trophy to hold onto until next year, so if you have a SWFD station in your neighborhood or have a loved one who works for the agency, you can help them win bragging rights while also helping feed people in Walton and Okaloosa counties at the same time.

That’s not the only way you can get involved in giving back. For the 23rd year in a row, SWFD has joined Caring and Sharing in their Angel Tree to collect gifts for local children in need.

If you’d like to get involved, you can go to the South Walton Fire District Station 3 at 911 N. County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach to pick up a card while they last. Each card has a local child’s name and what items they are asking for. Those who go and get a card then shop for the gifts and bring them, wrapped or unwrapped, with the card back to SWFD Station 3 before the end of November.

”The impact is immediate, not just the way we see our lobby filling up with gifts, but also when we hear back from our Caring and Sharing partners how successful that it was. So, we see the impact every year and we are fortunate to be a part of it,” SWFD Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock said.

McClintock told NewsChannel 7 the Angel Tree is very popular and there is a limited of cards, so if you’d like to get involved then you should go at your earliest convenience.

