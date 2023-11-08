Graffiti Walls officially unveiled in Walton County park

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The latest potential solution to a long-time problem in Walton County is ready to be put to the test.

Graffiti has been a consistent issue in many of the parks across the county. In September, county commissioners approved for two graffiti walls to be built in skate park in Helen McCall Park in Santa Rosa Beach and Tuesday, they were officially unveiled.

Before the walls were built, the skate park was getting tagged with graffiti. The graffiti itself and the paint used to cover it is slick and can make the surfaces more dangerous for skaters.

After murals were painted on the bathroom building to prevent graffiti there, the idea for the graffiti walls came about. So now, people have a designated place to put their graffiti art instead of on unwanted areas.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Mark Wendel has been overseeing these projects and says it was a team effort.

”This is a complete community effort with businesses, I’ve got a special thanks to the Cultural Arts Alliance, Parks and Recreation for giving me an opportunity to see this concept come through and then the South Walton skateboard club, they had to put in Bracey idea to send along with the sheriff’s office we all worked as a team to get this is as a success,” Wendel said.

He added that there will be an opening event at the park on December 2nd from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is expected to have food, music, and even some spray paint so attendees can tag the new walls.

