Line the streets for Warrior Beach Retreat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is welcoming back warriors for this fall’s Warrior Beach Retreat.

Founder and President, Linda Cope said after fourteen years, the retreat continues to invite veterans and their spouses to the beach for a week of a well-deserved reset.

Warrior Beach Retreat works to provide an outlet for the immense stress that both warriors and their families go through after returning home. The retreat helps families re-connect and refuel.

To show support to these veterans, Warrior Beach Retreats invites you to line the streets for a patriotic parade Thursday, November 9. Beginning at 4:00 p.m., The event is free and open to the public. For the full parade route, visit the link here.

Following the parade, the Salute Ceremony will feature guest speaker Lieutenant Commander (ret.) Ken Martin. The ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. hosted by Living Word Church in Panama City.

Then, on Friday, November 10 enjoy a delicious meal courtesy the Warrior Beach Retreat BBQ Fundraiser. From 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., visit Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital in Panama City for a variety of meals available to enjoy on location, for drive through pick up, or even delivered offered for orders of 10 or more. To pre-order meals call Teresa Fadely at (850) 532-647. All funds raised will go directly to hosting warriors on Panama City Beach for a week of resiliency, honor, and family time.

For more information on the retreat and ways to donate, visit the full webpage here.

