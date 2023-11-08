National Adoption Day bringing families together

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday was National Adoption Day.

Locally Dozens of families came together to become whole.

“Letting myself and the kids know we are a family,” said Kiana Bourgeois, an adoptive mother.

Bourgeois said her journey has been filled with challenges. “My sister passed away in July of 2022 leaving behind her almost two-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son,” said Bourgeois. “I was living in Texas at the time and there was really no other option other than to be adopted out by foster care.”

She knew that was not the choice she wanted. “We spent the year apart face timing talking every day and then I moved here at the beginning of June to adopt,” said Bourgeois.

At Tuesday’s event, more than a dozen kids were able to join their forever families.

“We recognize and celebrate all the families that are being made whole today. The children who have had the tough past experience really come to a head today where they have received permanency that they desire,” said Jeff Mcspanddin, Executive Director of Twin Oaks Community Services.

Bourgeois said the event signifies a new beginning. “Knowing that they didn’t have a whole lot of stability for the first couple years of their life,” said Bourgeois. “My niece is now 3 my nephew is almost two. Today we close the chapter of in and out unsure of where they’re going to be.

Now her kids will have their forever home and get to spend family time together.

“Like to play and go to the beach,” said her kid. Tuesday is a special day, “Seeing today that there are these people who are showing up for the children and they’re here in their lives,” said Bourgeois.

They choose to be together and love each other as their new journey begins.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.