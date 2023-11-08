New ‘Mean Girls’ movie releases first trailer

“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12. (Source: Paramount Pictures via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) – That is SO fetch!

The first trailer for the new “Mean Girls” movie musical was released Wednesday morning, giving fans a look at all the beloved characters.

The movie is based on the Broadway musical adaptation of the original 2004 film.

According to IMDB, the film stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Busy Philipps as Mrs. George, and Jon Hamm as Coach Carr.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who both starred in the original 2004 film, return as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

Fey, who wrote both the 2004 movie and the stage musical, returns as a screenwriter and producer.

“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12.

