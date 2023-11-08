Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Bay County

Andrus, age 48, faces charges of Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Involuntary Manslaughter (2...
Andrus, age 48, faces charges of Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Involuntary Manslaughter (2 counts), Strangulation, and Felonious Assault.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A fugitive wanted for murder in Ohio was arrested Wednesday morning in Panama City Beach.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says Andrus was wanted for Murder by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.

According to investigators in Ohio, Andrus allegedly strangled his stepfather on September 30th of this year.

Investigators believed Andrus, who is a working tattoo artist, was trying to get to Florida.

The U.S. Marshals Office in Toledo, Ohio requested the assistance of the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, Panama City Division in the fugitive investigation of Larry Andrus.

Task force members began their investigation and learned that Andrus had been in contact with the Electroluxe Boss Tattoo Shop in Panama City, Florida.

Authorities say Andrus was supposed to arrive at the shop on November 8th for an interview.

Law enforcement discovered Andrus was traveling to the area on a Greyhound bus from Pennslyvania. Once the bus was identified by law enforcement they were able to stop it and arrest Andrus.

Andrus faces charges of Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Involuntary Manslaughter (2 counts), Strangulation, and Felonious Assault. He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested Tuesday morning.
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested
Teen dies in ATV accident in Santa Rosa County, Fla.
Teen dies in ATV accident, two others seriously injured
Business owner accuses City Manager of illegal bidding practice
Local business sues City of Lynn Haven and City Manager
$2000 of electronics purchased with stolen debit cards.
Stolen debit cards leads to two arrests

Latest News

Meet your new best friend!
Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services
Meet your new best friend!
Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services
Warrior Beach Retreat is once again welcoming soldiers back in Panama City Beach.
Line the streets for Warrior Beach Retreat
On. Wed. Nov. 8, Jonathan Fussell, the co-owner of Duplin Winery, stopped by the WJHG studio to...
Duplin Winery hosting bottle tree lighting party