Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A fugitive wanted for murder in Ohio was arrested Wednesday morning in Panama City Beach.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says Andrus was wanted for Murder by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.

According to investigators in Ohio, Andrus allegedly strangled his stepfather on September 30th of this year.

Investigators believed Andrus, who is a working tattoo artist, was trying to get to Florida.

The U.S. Marshals Office in Toledo, Ohio requested the assistance of the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, Panama City Division in the fugitive investigation of Larry Andrus.

Task force members began their investigation and learned that Andrus had been in contact with the Electroluxe Boss Tattoo Shop in Panama City, Florida.

Authorities say Andrus was supposed to arrive at the shop on November 8th for an interview.

Law enforcement discovered Andrus was traveling to the area on a Greyhound bus from Pennslyvania. Once the bus was identified by law enforcement they were able to stop it and arrest Andrus.

Andrus faces charges of Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Involuntary Manslaughter (2 counts), Strangulation, and Felonious Assault. He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.