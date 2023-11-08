Price set on first FDA-approved postpartum depression pill

FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8...
FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8 women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first pill cleared to treat postpartum depression may be too expensive for thousands of women who need it.

Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8 women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth, but with a price tag of $15,900 for a 14-day dose when it reaches the market later this year, women’s health advocates are concerned.

It is not clear yet if insurance will cover the cost.

The advantage of the new drug is that it is fast-acting, taking effect in as little as three days.

An IV version of the medication has been available, but it has to be administered in the hospital over the course of 60 hours at an even higher cost of $35,000.

While the high cost is a concern, healthcare providers said the sometimes life-threatening consequences of postpartum depression are not easily translated into dollars and cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested Tuesday morning.
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested
Teen dies in ATV accident in Santa Rosa County, Fla.
Teen dies in ATV accident, two others seriously injured
Business owner accuses City Manager of illegal bidding practice
Local business sues City of Lynn Haven and City Manager
$2000 of electronics purchased with stolen debit cards.
Stolen debit cards leads to two arrests

Latest News

Event Preview: Christmas Tree Lighting at Duplin Winery
Wear It Wednesday featuring Plum Delightful pt. 2
Wear It Wednesday Featuring Plum Delightful pt. 3
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt...
General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms