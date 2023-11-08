Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Meet Harley! A good girl with a lot of energy.

This week, Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services showcases a shelter animal looking for a forever home. If you’re looking for a smart dog with a loving personality, she’s your girl.

Stop by the shelter today for a meet and greet with Harley, and you won’t want to leave her behind.

