Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Meet Harley! A good girl with a lot of energy.
This week, Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services showcases a shelter animal looking for a forever home. If you’re looking for a smart dog with a loving personality, she’s your girl.
Stop by the shelter today for a meet and greet with Harley, and you won’t want to leave her behind.
