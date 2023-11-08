Signing Day for Local Athletes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today, the first day of the early signing period for high school seniors. All athletes, other than football players, can sign national letters of intent today.

Among those taking advantage of this signing period, two athletes at Mosley. The first is track start Wesley Tilghman, who signed a scholarship offer with Troy University. Wes throws the javelin, and this past year set new school and Bay county records with a throw of 52-point-1-8 meters !

Also signing, Mosley soccer start Zamiyah Hill. This as she gets into her senior season. She signed today with the University of Florida soccer program. Zamiyah, a four year starter for the ‘fins. She’s already racked up 89 career goals, so is well on her way to topping the 100 goals mark, she’s likely to end up the Bay county record holder for that. Zamiyah spoke about the emotions of today and the reason chose the Gators.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long, I knew it was coming, and that sounds really bad but I’ve been training for it for so long. Just to be here in this moment is just like everything. To be around all my friends and family, it’s just everything to me. The environment, when I went over the the environment was amazing. Something I wanted to be in and the coach was amazing and she’s really trying to turn this program around. She did that this year and I’m not expecting anything less than just to be my best self when I go there”, said Hill.

and Over at Bay High School, another soccer signing there this afternoon. Bay senior Flint Haligas inking an offer with Mercer, so he too will play Division One ball. Flint, just starting his senior season with the Tornadoes, as 14 goals in his previous three seasons of varsity ball, had 9 goals last season.

