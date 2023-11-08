Wear It Wednesday featuring Plum Delightful boutique

Ashley McDaniel with Plum Delightful boutique in Panama City, Fla., stopped by the WJHG studio...
Ashley McDaniel with Plum Delightful boutique in Panama City, Fla., stopped by the WJHG studio on Nov. 8 to share some fall and winter fashion tips.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wed. Nov. 8 edition of Wear It Wednesday, Newschannel 7 Today featured Plum Delightful boutique.

Plum Delightful sells women’s clothing, Sorrelli jewelry and more. Ashley McDaniel with Plum Delightful shared information about trendy clothing and accessories this fall, and she also brought along some new clothing that could be worn for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Where are they located?

Plum Delightful is located at 1450 Jenks Ave, Panama City, Fla. Visit their website here to see everything they sell.

Helping families re-connect, refuel, and regain a new sense of normal.
Warrior Beach Retreat Fall 2023
