Wear It Wednesday featuring Plum Delightful boutique

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wed. Nov. 8 edition of Wear It Wednesday, Newschannel 7 Today featured Plum Delightful boutique.

Plum Delightful sells women’s clothing, Sorrelli jewelry and more. Ashley McDaniel with Plum Delightful shared information about trendy clothing and accessories this fall, and she also brought along some new clothing that could be worn for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Where are they located?

Plum Delightful is located at 1450 Jenks Ave, Panama City, Fla. Visit their website here to see everything they sell.

