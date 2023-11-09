7th Annual Patriot Run/Walk

7th Annual Patriot Run/Walk
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 402 is hosting its 7th Annual Patriot Run/Walk on Veterans Day.

The event starts at 8:05 a.m. at 17680 Ashley Drive in Panama City Beach. You can participate in either a 5K or a 10K.

The proceeds from this run/walk will benefit the Hope Project. The Hope Project offers Veterans free equine therapy.

To learn more about the Hope Project click here.

For more information about the event watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.

60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival

