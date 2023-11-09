PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 402 is hosting its 7th Annual Patriot Run/Walk on Veterans Day.

The event starts at 8:05 a.m. at 17680 Ashley Drive in Panama City Beach. You can participate in either a 5K or a 10K.

The proceeds from this run/walk will benefit the Hope Project. The Hope Project offers Veterans free equine therapy.

