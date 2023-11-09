Bay District Schools advises parents to submit federal impact cards

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools officials are making a strong effort to promote federal impact cards this year.

BDS Superintendent Mark McQueen touted them Wednesday morning at a news conference.

Community members self-identify their affiliation with the federal government on the cards.

You can be a military service member or another government employee.

The federal government then allocates money to the district based on the number of responses it receives from the cards.

McQueen said the funding gives the district resources that are needed to support education.

He also said it saves local dollars.

“It’s very important because it takes a lot of dollars and resources to affect and improve our school district,” McQueen said. “The more federal funding that is received, the less reliance and dependency we have to have on the local ad valorem tax, for example.”

The federal impact cards can be completed online this year.

You can fill them out by clicking on this link.

The deadline is Dec. 31.

