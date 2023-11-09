Chrome Ministry’s hosting a fundraiser gala

Chrome Ministry's Gala
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chrome Retreat opened its doors in Marianna in January of this year with a mission, to help men who have been struggling.

Now the faith-based recovery center is looking to expand its services to women with children. But they need help from the community to do so.

That is why Chrome is hosting a fundraiser gala on December 9th.

The event will be taking place at the Evangel Church in Marianna. To buy tickets for the gala click here.

For more information on what the organization is doing for its community watch the interview from NewsChanel 7 at 4.

