Chrome Ministry’s hosting a fundraiser gala

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chrome Retreat opened its doors in Marianna in January of this year with a mission, to help men who have been struggling.

Now the faith-based recovery center is looking to expand its services to women with children. But they need help from the community to do so.

That is why Chrome is hosting a fundraiser gala on December 9th.

The event will be taking place at the Evangel Church in Marianna. To buy tickets for the gala click here.

