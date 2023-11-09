Construction bids now being accepted for new Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A staple of the Glenwood neighborhood has been sorely missed for the past few years.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center was left unusable after Hurricane Michael damaged it in 2018. It’s remains were torn down in 2022.

“It was a gathering place for this community,” said Panama City Commissioner Janice Lucas.

Community members say that after the rec center was destroyed, it left a glaring hole.

“This was the meeting place, and without it, folks have been scampering to go different places to gather,” Lucas said.

“The MLK Center has been very, very, important in the community, and the community loves it. They’re waiting for it to come back, and so am I,” said William “Scoop” Waters, former manager at the MLK Jr. Rec Center.

The wait might finally be coming to an end.

The city on Wednesday began accepting construction bids to rebuild the center.

Bids will be open through December 22.

Commissioners will choose the winning bid at their January meeting, and construction will begin six weeks after that.

“Our kids need the rec center. They need a place that they can come, and learn, and play,” said Lucas.

Blueprints for the new center have been ready for more than a year -- and the funding for the $20 million state-of-the-art facility has finally been secured.

“Putting the funding in place, and essentially rebuilding the majority of the city has taken us some time,” Lucas said.

Lucas said that this is just another marker in the ongoing recovery of the neighborhood.

“The Glenwood community is founded on resilience,” she said.

There will be a community roundtable meeting about the plans for the new MLK Jr. Recreation Center on Monday, November 13, at the Greater Bethel AME Church, located at 829 Hamilton Avenue.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.