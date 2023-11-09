Debate erupts at hearing involving new penalty phase for convicted cop killer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nearly two decades will have passed between the murder of Panama City Beach Police Sergeant Kevin Kight and when the man convicted of his murder could learn whether he will be put to death.

During spring break of 2005, Sergeant Kight stopped a car at Beckrich and Front Beach Roads.

While trying to arrest Robert Bailey for having an invalid driver’s license, investigators say Bailey shot and killed Sergeant Kight with a handgun.

He was convicted of murder and resisting arrest and later sentenced to death in 2007.

Ten years later that death sentence was vacated.

The state supreme court gave Bailey a new penalty phase because one of the 12 jurors did not recommend the death penalty.

This Tuesday, the prosecution and defense argued during a status hearing.

Defense attorney Philip Massa appeared reluctant to give a specific time of when an expert witness would be available for trial for that new penalty phase.

State attorney Larry Basford said there have been many continuances and was frustrated about the length of time it’s taking to get closure.

“We need to land this plane, judge,” he said.

Massa fired back that Basford did not have the power to push things along.

“If you have a case to show me that the state attorney’s office could comment and object to the cost of our case, please send that,” Massa said.

“I’m not objecting to the cost. I’m just saying that if they are not available on a date, certain that we know in the future would that be five months from now? We don’t need to be spending money on this. We need to get somebody that can tell this court that they will be ready to appear and testify in this matter, and if not, you need to get somebody else,” Basford said.

Judge Shonna Young Gay ultimately decided that the new penalty phase trial should begin by next May, saying that should be enough time for the defense’s expert witness to be ready.

“I would feel that appropriate given six months would be adequate time for any witness at this point, especially when it is capable, as I am sure this doctor is based on what you are representing as her resume and her timeline that she’s given. I feel like six months is enough time for her to prepare,” said Judge Gay.

Jury selection for the penalty phase is now set for May 22nd, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

