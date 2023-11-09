Deer Point Elementary School Honors Our Veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s important to celebrate our veterans every day, but with Veterans Day approaching we should all take some time to tell them, “Thank you for your service.”

So a local elementary school is doing just that.

Deer Point Elementary held a ceremony to honor our veterans on Thursday morning.

“I am the child of a World War II veteran. I am the wife of an Air Force Veteran,” said Beth Ann Delamr, Deer Point’s Music Teacher. “And I know many other people who have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard. I just wanted the children to understand there are people who do sacrifice their lives and what they do, to have freedom for them.”

This is the second year the school has celebrated those who have served in our Armed Forces.

