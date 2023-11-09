Deer Point Reservoir drawdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Sunday, Nov. 19, Bay County Utility Services will begin a winter drawdown of the Deer Point Reservoir.

The drawdown is scheduled to last 100 days and was recommended by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Waterfront property owners should plan to make repairs to their docks during the drawdown.

Any major project or repairs must be approved by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).

Property owners should also consult with FWC if they plan to remove shoreline vegetation themselves.

The reservoir level will be reduced around two feet with the aim to reduce shoreline vegetation by exposing it to drying conditions and freezing temperatures.

