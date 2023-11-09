Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week - South Walton at Walton

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week, the 2S Region Quarterfinal between Walton and South Walton.

The Seahawks heading north at 6-4, the Braves are a perfect 10-0 on the season. These two pretty familiar with each other already. They met in week five of the season on South Walton’s field. That a back and forth affair that ended with the Braves walking away with a narrow win, the final 34-31.

Coach Tisa knows that was a game that could have gone his team’s way, but that’s not how it worked out. And now they’re psyched about getting the rematch.

“Excited to get the opportunity to play Walton again. The last time it was an unbelievable game, double overtime. We lost by a field goal and had a couple of opportunities to win that game. You know it would have been exciting to be the only road loss on their résumé. But it would be good to get another chance at them, you know somebody that we’re familiar with. You know I think there’s going to be a great crowd. Do you know when we played during the regular season down here? It was an unbelievable crowd, and I think we’re going to get to see the same thing this week this week. You know especially being that it is the playoffs, so you know really excited about that”, said Coach Tisa.

Again, that win at the Hawks Nest just one of ten for the Braves this season. It was one of five games that Walton won by three points or fewer. They beat Gadsden by just one, beat Catholic by two, and three wins by a field goal. They also had five blowout wins. Coach White knows that game at South Walton was awhile back, relatively speaking. And it will be somewhat different teams matching up in a couple of nights.

“You know we’ve both evolved over the last six or seven weeks. You know will look at it and kind of see what the game plan was and try to fix our mistakes and that sort of thing. But I mean like you said they’re a totally different team. You know they’ve gotten better, and we’ve gotten better. So, it’s, will kind of look at their last two films and kind of go off what they’ve done the last couple of weeks but I don’t know how much stock we can put in the first time”, said Coach White.

That game Friday set for 7 and is one several playoff games we’ll be featuring on Friday Night Overtime.

