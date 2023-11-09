Falling Into Fun: experiences with animals at Gulf World Marine Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Thurs. Nov. 9 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Falling Into Fun’ segments, we featured Gulf World Marine Park.

Gulf World offers daily educational shows, a chance to swim with dolphins, interactive programs and more.

On Thurs., park director Pam George and trainers Tiffany Chernoff and Katie Blauvelt stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about everything Gulf World offers for locals and tourists. They also brought their African penguins Butler and Buddy!

Special Discounts for Florida Residents:

Gulf World is offering special discounts for Florida residents. From Nov. 2023-Feb. 2024, with a Florida ID, general admission is $15. Meet and greet with an animal ambassador is $40. The promo code is FLS15.

Meet Sandy the dolphin:

In October, WJHG featured Sandy the dolphin on Faces and Places of the Panhandle. She is Gulf World’s largest female, weighing 500 lbs. and measuring 10 ft. long! You can also swim with her and other dolphins at Gulf World.

To watch the story about Sandy and learn more about the swim, go here.

