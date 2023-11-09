Falling Into Fun: experiences with animals at Gulf World Marine Park

You can swim with dolphins, pet penguins, see stingrays up close and more.
Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City Beach offers the chance to learn about animals up close!
Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City Beach offers the chance to learn about animals up close!(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Thurs. Nov. 9 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Falling Into Fun’ segments, we featured Gulf World Marine Park.

Gulf World offers daily educational shows, a chance to swim with dolphins, interactive programs and more.

On Thurs., park director Pam George and trainers Tiffany Chernoff and Katie Blauvelt stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about everything Gulf World offers for locals and tourists. They also brought their African penguins Butler and Buddy!

Special Discounts for Florida Residents:

Gulf World is offering special discounts for Florida residents. From Nov. 2023-Feb. 2024, with a Florida ID, general admission is $15. Meet and greet with an animal ambassador is $40. The promo code is FLS15.

Meet Sandy the dolphin:

In October, WJHG featured Sandy the dolphin on Faces and Places of the Panhandle. She is Gulf World’s largest female, weighing 500 lbs. and measuring 10 ft. long! You can also swim with her and other dolphins at Gulf World.

To watch the story about Sandy and learn more about the swim, go here.

FACES AND PLACES GULF WORLD SANDY DOLPHIN

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

motorcyclist dies in crash on West 23rd street
One person dead after crash in Panama City
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested Tuesday morning.
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested
Andrus, age 48, faces charges of Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Involuntary Manslaughter (2...
Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Bay County
Bay County man sentenced to 85 years in prison for multiple offenses.
Bay County man sentenced to 85 years in prison for multiple offenses
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival

Latest News

Tickets are on sale for Holly Fair, the Junior League of Panama City’s largest annual fundraiser.
Holly Fair 2023
Mosley girls soccer team loses to Chiles Wednesday
BDS FEDERAL IMPACT CARDS ONLINE
BDS FEDERAL IMPACT CARDS ONLINE
MOTORCYCLE CRASH
MOTORCYCLE CRASH