First Men’s Ministry Man Up Event

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyler Helms joins us to talk about the first annual Man Up event hosted by First Baptist Church. The men only event is to replace the Wild Game Dinner held in the past. The Man Up event hopes to uplift and challenge men to live up to their potential.

The event will be held November 14th from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 640 Grace Ave. Panama City, Florida.

You can find more details about the event on their website at Featured Events — First Baptist Church (firstbaptistpc.com)

