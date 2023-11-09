Get jolly at Holly Fair with The Junior League of Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas cheer is waiting for you at this year’s Holly Fair.

Kicking off The Junior League of Panama City’s largest annual fundraiser, Holly Fair is a great opportunity to start your Christmas shopping early or maybe even find a treat for you.

The family friendly event features more than 60 vendors ranging from Christmas decor to boutique clothing, kitchen gadgets and designer jewelry.

Held at Edgewater Beach Resort in Panama City festivities last from Thursday November 8 through Sunday, November 12. Tickets are available for purchase at Holly Fair Tickets.

All proceeds raised through Holly Fair will support the programs and mission of The Junior League of Panama City. The Junior League of Panama City is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

See below for this year’s full schedule.

Thursday, Nov. 9th

Preview Party from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Cost: $60

This cocktail event is a night of fun with a live and silent auction, live music, and early shopping access with our merchants.

Friday, Nov. 10th

Champagne Brunch from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Cost: $30

This event includes a hot breakfast with a complimentary glass of champagne.

General Shopping from 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Cost: $10

Saturday, Nov. 11th

General Shopping from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Cost: $10

Sunday, Nov. 12th

Sunday Children’s Event from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cost: $10

This fun activity includes a photo with Santa.

General Shopping from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Cost: $10

For more information, contact hollyfair@jlpanamacity.org.

