Infrastructure development highlighted in Bay EDA meeting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Economic Development Alliance prioritized infrastructure development at its monthly investors meeting at Gulf Coast State College.

“When you drive through our community you see road projects all throughout our community,” Bay EDA President Becca Hardin said. “To us, that is a sign of growth.”

Florida Department of Transportation representatives summarized a slew of local projects that are in the works.

“One of the major projects that we’ve recently begun in Bay County is obviously the widening of Back Beach Road, U.S. 98, in Panama City Beach,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. “Two of the three segments are under construction with a third set to begin in a few years so that’ll widen that roadway from four to six lanes.”

The meeting also served as an open forum. The public could provide feedback on what they want to see done to roads and bridges.

“It’s important for them to continue to meet with community officials and people who live here and get feedback on where those growing pains are, because there may be some opportunities to make some improvements more quickly than what is anticipated in the strategic plan,” Hardin said.

Several comments revolved around safety concerns and traffic.

“The major corridors, if you look at 79, 77, and Highway 231, even 23rd and 390, those are some of the major corridors,” Hardin said. “There are construction projects going on all of those roads, and with that causes potential accidents. It definitely causes traffic backups.”

However, FDOT officials are encouraging drivers to be patient and careful.

The end goal is to provide a stronger infrastructure network.

You can find a list of FDOT projects happening in Northwest Florida by visiting this website.

