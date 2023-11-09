New Section of Gayle’s Trails connecting people and places together

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new part of Gayle’s Trails is now open. The Panama City Beach trails are very popular and now nature lovers have a new leg of the trail system to explore.

It is Connecting people and different parts of the city together.

“We put together a plan to a trail system that will cover 30 miles,” said Gayle Oberst, Former Panama City Beach Mayor.

A new section of the trail opened on Wednesday. We’re told Gayle’s Trails lets the public have a walkway through nature.

“If you want to sit in the sun or walk or even play a game it’s an opportunity to bring our friends and people who live here together,” said Oberst.

The newest trail here connects to the many miles already built in the community. The newest one connects the Breakfast Point neighborhood with Arnold High School.

“The part that is opening today will allow students to walk from the Breakfast Point school down to bridge and from breakfast point up further into the subdivision,” said Oberst.

The people who are living in the community can walk or ride their bikes. “It’s a way to have exercise to meet people and get self in shape,” said Oberst.

The newest part of the trail is around 1 and a half miles long. “We have over 20 miles of trails now,” said Paul Casto, Panama City Beach Vice Mayor.

It took seven months to build this section and cost $2.8 million. “It is quality of life where you connect your neighborhoods and your schools and parks for people can get on their bike or walk to the parks or walk to school or ride their bikes to school,” said Casto.

Now people can enjoy a nature walk for many more miles to come.

City leaders are applying for grants to eventually connect Walton and Bay counties, through these trails.

