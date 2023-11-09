Okaloosa County school bus crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus crashed into a pickup truck Thursday morning in Okaloosa County.

It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Paschel Ave. shortly 6 a.m.

The school bus driver violated the right of way at the stop sign, pulling out in front of a box truck and hitting its passenger side according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

After getting hit, the box truck then crossed over the median, entering the eastbound lanes on U.S. 98 going the wrong way before crashing into a ditch.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

One passenger on the bus was taken a local emergency room with minor injuries according to authorities.

The school bus had 18 passengers on board at the time of the incident.

