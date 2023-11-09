Okaloosa County school bus crash

school bus generic
school bus generic
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus crashed into a pickup truck Thursday morning in Okaloosa County.

It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Paschel Ave. shortly 6 a.m.

The school bus driver violated the right of way at the stop sign, pulling out in front of a box truck and hitting its passenger side according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

After getting hit, the box truck then crossed over the median, entering the eastbound lanes on U.S. 98 going the wrong way before crashing into a ditch.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

One passenger on the bus was taken a local emergency room with minor injuries according to authorities.

The school bus had 18 passengers on board at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

motorcyclist dies in crash on West 23rd street
One person dead after crash in Panama City
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested Tuesday morning.
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested
Andrus, age 48, faces charges of Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Involuntary Manslaughter (2...
Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Bay County
Bay County man sentenced to 85 years in prison for multiple offenses.
Bay County man sentenced to 85 years in prison for multiple offenses
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival

Latest News

Check out this year's first annual Man Up Event, held by First Baptist Church Panama City.
First Men’s Ministry Man Up Event
Check out this year's first annual Man Up Event, held by First Baptist Church Panama City.
First Men's Ministry Man Up Event
Tickets are on sale for Holly Fair, the Junior League of Panama City’s largest annual fundraiser.
Holly Fair 2023
Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City Beach offers the chance to learn about animals up close!
Falling Into Fun: experiences with animals at Gulf World Marine Park