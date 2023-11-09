One person dead after crash in Panama City

MOTORCYCLE CRASH
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Panama City.

The accident happened in the driveway of the Outback Steakhouse on West 23rd Street Wednesday. Panama City police Officials say they received a call about a collision between a motorcycle and a car at around 6 p.m.

According to officials, one driver violated the right-of-way of the other causing the two to collide. It is not yet known which driver violated the right-of-way.

Stanford Avenue to the 23rd Street Plaza was shut down for several hours as officials investigated.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested Tuesday morning.
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested
Teen dies in ATV accident in Santa Rosa County, Fla.
Teen dies in ATV accident, two others seriously injured
Business owner accuses City Manager of illegal bidding practice
Local business sues City of Lynn Haven and City Manager
Andrus, age 48, faces charges of Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Involuntary Manslaughter (2...
Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Bay County

Latest News

Mosley girls soccer team loses to Chiles Wednesday
BDS FEDERAL IMPACT CARDS ONLINE
BDS FEDERAL IMPACT CARDS ONLINE
MOTORCYCLE CRASH
MOTORCYCLE CRASH
VET SPEAKING AT FSU
VET SPEAKING AT FSU
Artifacts and memorabilia on display in Panama City honoring veterans
PC city hall veteran exhibit coming to a close