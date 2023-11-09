One person dead after crash in Panama City
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Panama City.
The accident happened in the driveway of the Outback Steakhouse on West 23rd Street Wednesday. Panama City police Officials say they received a call about a collision between a motorcycle and a car at around 6 p.m.
According to officials, one driver violated the right-of-way of the other causing the two to collide. It is not yet known which driver violated the right-of-way.
Stanford Avenue to the 23rd Street Plaza was shut down for several hours as officials investigated.
