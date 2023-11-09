PC city hall veteran exhibit coming to a close

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The last full day to enjoy a special military exhibit at Panama City City Hall in Downtown Panama City is Thursday.

The exhibit features a collection of artifacts and memorabilia that highlights World War II, and the branches of the military. The exhibit will be open tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and for part of the day on Monday.

325th Fighter Wing Historian Peter Coffman helped organize the exhibit. He said it is all in an effort to show appreciation to those who’ve served.

“Many people don’t realize that it is the common everyday person walking down the street in America that is capable of doing wonderful things for the nation of serving their fellow man fighting back against fascism as they did in World War II or communism as we did in the cold war,” Coffman said. “So honoring their heroism inspires us today that going forth we need to meet the challenges of a world that’s always in constant chaos, so the great and remarkable example they give us will serve us in the future.”

The next exhibit lined up to be on display at city hall will honor Native Americans. The display will be open to the public on Nov. 13.

