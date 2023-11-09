Skies turn mostly to partly sunny today with mild feels

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning. But some upper level clouds are streaming in from the west and at the surface we have some developing fog.

The fog will be thick in spots through about 8amCDT. It’ll lift out to reinforce a mostly cloudy morning. However, we will get some sunshine into the day ahead.

Temperatures are cool in the mid 50s. If you’ve needed a jacket for the early morning, go ahead and grab it again. You’ll shed it by 9 or 10am for the rest of the day. Temperatures warm into the 70s after 9am, to upper 70s by lunch, with highs today near 80 once again this afternoon.

Skies turn partly sunny into the midday and afternoon to add to the pleasantly warm temperatures. Clouds are increasing from the west tomorrow as an approaching weak cold front moves into the Southeast.

Rain chances look a bit slim for most of the Panhandle. But there’s a decent chance our Western Counties, along and west of Hwy331, will pick up on some showery activity late Friday night into Saturday. A quarter to a half inch there can’t be ruled out, yet the rest of the Panhandle will be lucky to see a stray light shower for a few hundredths of an inch.

The front slows to a crawl as it passes through lingering a passing shower chance into Sunday as well with cooler temperatures. Highs drop from the upper 70s on Saturday to the low 70s on Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, fog and some clouds in the morning give way to mostly to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has clouds increasing into Friday with a small rain chance for some of the Panhandle Friday night through the weekend.

