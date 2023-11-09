Veteran speaks at FSUPC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida State University Panama City kicked off its Veterans Day celebration Wednesday with special guest speaker Evangelo “Vann” Morris.

It was part of the school’s illumination lecture series veteran’s celebration.

Morris is a former nuclear-powered ballistic missile submariner, an Afghanistan-deployed combat veteran, and a retired U.S. Navy surface warfare officer.

His mission is to help heal America by spreading a message of patriotism and public service, inspiring the youth, and raising awareness about the epidemic of depression and suicide afflicting American veterans.

“I do what I do because I truly want to protect America’s freedoms and the best way to do that is to look at the generation that’s going to drive that forward which is Generation Z.” Morris said. “So, what I’m doing on this mission of mine to be a part of the wave to heal America is I really want people to talk and cross political divide, racial divide, social divide and economic divide so that our children and our grandchildren can live out their dreams in accordance with the promises that were made in our 1776 declaration on independence.

During the series, Morris recited poems and held open dialogue. He said he has already spoken to thousands of school students about America’s core values.

