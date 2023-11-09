Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another mild and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 50s. There will some patchy dense fog in spots. Winds will be light out of the South to near Calm. On Thursday skies will become partly cloudy after the fog with highs in the upper 70s near the coast and low to mid 80s inland. Winds will turn SW at 5-10 mph. Expect more fog Friday morning followed by mostly cloudy warm and humid weather. Highs will reach near 80. A cold front approaches this weekend and will bring low end rain chances Saturday and maybe slightly better rain chances Sunday. Cooler air will start arriving Sunday as well with highs near 70 and lows in the low 50s. As a whole rain chances are still pretty limited into next week.

In the tropics there is no activity to worry about over the next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

