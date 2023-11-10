Active shooter drill held at South Walton High School

The drill was held on Thursday at South Walton High School.(WJHG)
By Austin Maida
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Students had a half-day of school in Walton County on Thursday.

However, the hallways at South Walton High School were still filled with sounds -- the sounds of a drill that’s necessary for the well-being of students.

“We’re going to make sure that we do all we can to keep our children safe,” said Walton County Superintendent A. Russell Hughes.

That’s why Walton County school officials and law enforcement agencies got together Thursday for an active shooter drill.

“We’re practicing to make sure that we’re ready in the case of a situation like this, as ready as we could be,” Hughes said.

The purpose of the drill was for everyone to practice the protocol, procedures and communication techniques that will be used in a worst-case scenario.

“If an event like this happens, we wouldn’t want people falling all over each other, not knowing what to do,” said Hughes.

They went over how to respond when the event is active, and how to deliver medical attention to victims.

They also practiced how to properly search the grounds and make sure the scene is clear.

Officials say that the drill is a time to learn, teach, and correct any mistakes in a controlled environment.

“The purpose behind it is what? To make mistakes here. To break it in here in a safe scenario,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson.

They say that while the hope is this training never needs to be practiced in a real-life situation, it’s important that everyone involved always stays prepared.

“We hate we have to do these kinds of things, but we’re doing it because of things that are happening around our country. We want our parents to know that this is part of what we have to do, to make sure our children are safe,” Hughes said.

Officials say these drills are especially important because they involve the safety of our nation’s future -- its children.

“To protect the vulnerable. That’s it. That’s our purpose in being here. To protect the vulnerable. So, this is a way to do that,” Adkinson said.

