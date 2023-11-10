Beekeeper overcomes obstacles and now encourages other women to join the field

VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beekeeper and business owner Martina Murphy says if you encounter bees, there are simple steps to avoid getting stung.

“Just remain calm like, you know, they know if they sting you, they’re gonna die. So they’re trying not to half the time. They’re just giving you warning, like, get away. So if you just walk away slowly, don’t start wailing your hands all around,” she said.

She also describes how the bee sting protection suits work.

“You have like this mesh material with fine, finer holes in between, so once the bees try to sting, it will not go all the way through, it will get caught in the mesh,” she explains.

The first-generation beekeeper says when working with bees, it’s important to protect yourself from head to toe.

“I always tell people, when a bee lands on you just be graceful because you are mistaken for a flower,” she said.

Starting beekeeping was like opening Pandora’s Box for the Jamaica native.

“My first time getting stung, I had a crazy reaction. I mean, I was, my arm was so big for like two weeks. I had to literally walk with it like this because if I put it down, it would hurt. I woke up in the middle of the night. I couldn’t breathe. I had a full-on asthma attack.”

She discovered venom therapy from a friend living with Lyme Disease.

They use intentional bee stings to help, not hurt their health.

“It helps your body to reproduce or just generate white blood cells to help fight any type of illness that you have,” Martina said.

The sound of bees might frighten some, but Martina says she’s fallen in love with it.

She married her beekeeping husband and made the panhandle her home after her father passed away.

She says love amongst the bees is a little different.

Lots of the ladies rule the honeycomb and don’t mind kicking the guys out.

“When it gets close to like winter, I’ve come out a few times and saw where the worker bees, they’re like, just putting them out, so they drag them out the hive and I mean, it’s time to go. It’s winter. we don’t have enough food for you.”

There’s a lot she wants you to know about these amazing animals.

“Bees are responsible for pollinating a high percentage of the food that we eat. so if you think about a lot of the food that you love without honeybees or without bees, you know we would not enjoy them.”

That’s one reason she’s so passionate about helping protect the declining population.

Encouraging other women to take up beekeeping is Martina’s mission.

“I’m all about like woman beekeepers. That is something I stand for. That is something I encourage. Like when I go to markets and I have the ladies come up to me and, I’m like, ‘get a hive,” she said.

If you can’t get a hive, she says you can get a nook.

If you can’t get a nook, she says to support local beekeepers.

“Where they’re saying they’re doing for the environment. then I can trust their products,” she said.

Her skincare products are sold online, in local stores, and in several states using ingredients from the bees.

“Lotion bar has at least more than 30 percent of beeswax and it helps with like eczema, flare-ups and dry skin because the beeswax creates like this protective layer on the skin and so it absorbs the oils and butter in the lotion bar, and then the beeswax creates this protective layer on the skin.”

A queen of the queen bees, helping other queens find their full potential.

You can reach out to her at facebook.com/beeyoutifulbeauties, Bee-Youtiful Beauties | Bee-based skincare, 𝑩𝒆𝒆𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒇𝒖𝒍 𝑩𝒆𝒂𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔-𝑩𝒆𝒆𝒌𝒆𝒆𝒑𝒆𝒓 (@beeyoutiful_beauties) • Instagram photos and videos or call 850-704-9337.

You can find her at many local farmer’s markets and local events.

She will be at Lotus Cafe in Panama City Beach this Saturday.

